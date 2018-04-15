Blind Club members celebrate 25 years in Langley

A poem about the history of Langley’s Blind Club was enjoyed by its members on Monday (April 9) as they celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Poet Chris Meredith read his work before reciting a poem he had written specifically for the club.

About 70 people attended the event, which delighted Ruby Trotter, the group’s chairman and one of its founders.

She described Chris’s poem, which was about events that have happened to the club over its quarter-of-a-century existence, as ‘fantastic’.

Speaking about the club, Ruby said: “The importance is that for some of these people this is the only time they will get out.

“Really, a lot of people don’t realise there are a lot of people in the same situation as them.”

The celebration was held at the Guide Hall in Reddington Drive, where the group meets monthly.

Call 01753 811955 for details.