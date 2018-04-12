Jury told of 'boyish scream' during Salt Hill Park knife attack

A jury has heard how a woman heard a bottle breaking and a ‘boyish scream’ just minutes after buying crack cocaine and heroin from Salt Hill Park last summer.

As he celebrated his 24th birthday with friends, Ismail ‘Izzy’ Mohammed was stabbed on July 10, and died in hospital three weeks later.

Rick Musaba, of Rolt Street, Lewisham, London, Oladapo Obadare, 25, and Ryan Fuller-Bent, 20, both of no fixed address have been charged with Mr Mohammed’s murder and face a joint charge of wounding with intent concerning an attack on the other man.

The jury has previously heard how the attack resulted over a dispute over drug dealing territory.

Speaking at Reading Crown Court today (Wednesday, April 11), witness Danielle Houghton said she met with friends in the park shortly before the attack ‘to score’ heroin and crack cocaine.

She said her friend Colin Elliot had gone to the park’s skate park area to meet a dealer known as ‘Melon’ or ‘M’, who was with Mr Mohammed’s group.

The court heard how after buying drugs, the group smoked from a crack pipe before contacting another dealer known as ‘Jay Jay’, who the court was told was Obadare.

Miss Houghton said that after her group bought drugs from Obadare and two associates, the group walked towards the skate park.

In a recorded police statement provided by Miss Houghton on July 14, 2017, she says that she suddenly urged her group to leave.

“I said to my mate come on let’s go because all of a sudden I heard a bottle smash and someone scream.”

She told officers that it was ‘a kind of boyish scream’.

The court heard how during her interview she was under arrest on suspicion of conspiracy to commit GBH with intent in relation to the stabbing and did not have a solicitor with her. She was not charged.

Obadare has also pleaded not guilty to intimidating a witness using a smuggled phone in HMP Elmsley on September 29, 2017 and has pleaded guilty to possession of 60 wraps of cocaine found by police when they searched his flat in Salt Hill Mansions, Bath Road on July 15, 2017.

The trial continues.