Fundraising page set up for Slough man who died unexpectedly

A Slough man who passed away unexpectedly will be remembered by building wells in deprived countries.

Mohammed Jabir Ghani, of Uxbridge Road, died on Tuesday, March 20, aged just 27.

Following his death, his sister Juhela Begum set up a fundraising page to raise £800 to build wells in Bangladesh and Pakistan in memory of her ‘sweet and loving’ brother.

Juhela, also of Uxbridge Road, said: “Jabir would always leave a smile on everyone’s faces.

“He would leave a special mark on people’s hearts because that’s who he was, kind, caring, generous and considerate.

“He loved his parents and always put his mum first.

“Words cannot explain the pain we are all going through.”

Pledges from Mohammed’s family and friends have taken the fundraising total above the initial target of £800.

The money will now be sent to the Penny Appeal charity who hope to start work on the water pumps next month.

Juhela added: “Every time the communities go to take their water we hope they will say a prayer for him.”

Mohammed leaves behind his mum, three older sisters and older brother.

Visit www.bit.ly/2GWhPKQ to donate.