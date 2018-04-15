Crowdfunded home invasion movie to be filmed in Slough

A group of award winning filmmakers from Iver are gearing up to film their latest flick in and around Slough.

Ash Mountain Films started life six years ago and has won several awards in the US and at home for Dogged, a 2017 folk-horror and the company’s first feature length film.

Having successfully bankrolled the film with an online Kickstarter campaign, the team hopes to raise £20,000 for Nefarious, a feature length home invasion movie which will be filmed in Slough.

“This one is actually from the point of view of the people breaking in,” said company founder Richard Rowntree, 37, of St David’s Close, Iver.

“When they break in they actually realise the person whose house they’ve broken into is more dangerous than they are.”

People who pledge certain amounts can win rewards such as a role as an extra, a visit to the set and an executive producer credit.

Richard says many in his team of movie lovers work in the film industry but do not always get creative input in their day jobs.

Visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/1718939790/nefarious-a-home-invasion-horror-thriller-feature to donate.