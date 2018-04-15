Pets Corner: Cassie at RSPCA Hillingdon

Cassie is a delightful one-year-old German shepherd, who is desperate to find her perfect home after a bit of a ‘ruff’ start in life.

We’re sad that such a lovely, affectionate girl, who has done nothing wrong, finds herself homeless.

Anyone familiar with the breed will know that this very intelligent youngster has lots of energy that needs channelling through training and stimulating activities.

As Cassie is long-haired, she will need plenty of grooming.

For more information, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www. rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk