Remember When: Sponsored walks and cricket in the snow

1988: Trios of dancers tapped and pirouetted in the Intermediate Caberet Trio section of the Slough Arts Festival. The winning trio of Dawn Folker, Jennifer Blewett and Diana Claridge represented the Norcross School of Dancing.

1978: British Airways Marching Rommettes marched down Slough High Street to “Sussex by the Sea” by Thames Valley Police Band for the Spring Fayre. They were accompanied by a fleet of vintage cars and mayor and mayoress George and Beryl Brooker.

1978: Burnham Cricket Club battled through similar unusual snowy conditions to what we have gone through this year. Batsman Chris Kitchings (left) and captain Chris Matthews played on regardless, in anticipation of the club’s 150th anniversary season.

1978: Housewife Phyllis Newitt set off on a sponsored walk around Burnham Beeches with an unexpected passenger in Slough mayor George Brooker. Phyllis raised £48 on the six-and-a-half mile walk, the equivalent to around £200 in today’s money.

1988: King Olav V of Norway came to Windsor on a state visit, greeted by the Queen and Prince Phillip. King Olav V, the Queen’s cousin, was born in Norfolk and spent time in the UK after the Nazis invaded his home country. He visited every Remembrance Day to pay his respects.

1988: Windsor & Eton advanced to their biggest game of the season, the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup Final. The Royals’ striker Mick Banton made it six goals in six games in a victory that would see them go on to win against Wokingham Town to lift the trophy.