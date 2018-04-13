Four Slough councillors are not standing for re-election

Four councillors are stepping down ahead of the upcoming elections.

Independent councillor Diana Coad will not contest her Langley St Mary’s ward seat.

Cllr Coad, who quit UKIP earlier this year, suffers from MS and wants to take time out to focus on her health and family.

A councillor for 12 years, she expressed dismay with how the council is run. She said: “I feel that the people of this town are ill-served by their administration and by some officers of the council.”

She added that she hopes to return as an independent candidate.

Central ward councillor Zaffar Ajaib was voted out by party members as part of Labour’s internal selection process and will be replaced by Safdar Ali.

He said: “It’s the democratic process, it’s down to members of the party. Obviously I’m disappointed. I wanted to carry on.”

Cllr Joginder Bal was also deselected as Labour’s candidate for Farnham, in favour of Waqas Sabah.

He said: “It’s a good thing to have someone young and new so that there might be new ideas.”

Cllr Nimrit Chohan will be standing down as Labour councillor for Cippenham Meadows as he is moving away. He said: “It has been a great privilege to serve the residents of Cippenham Meadows, but all good things must come to an end.”