Slough Momentum founder hits back at 'trolling' Twitter profile

A Twitter account which claimed to belong to a Slough Momentum member and made anti-Semitic comments is fake, Labour Party members have said.

A few weeks ago, Labourites in the town took to Twitter to warn people about an account under the name ‘Paul Kilby’, which claimed he was a member of the Slough branch of the left-wing grassroots movement. Twitter users drew attention to alleged messages from the account calling someone ‘Jew scum’ and a tweet blaming Jewish people for London’s rising rental costs.

The Twitter account denied claims of anti-Semitism in a post, claiming the messages had been Photoshopped.

Ruth Knight, 57, who founded Slough Momentum shortly after the general election in July 2017, says no one resembling the profile has been to any of the group’s meetings or canvassing sessions.

“I’m at a bit of a loss really,” said Mrs Knight, who lives in Langley.

“I see people who are pretty much trolling us, pretending to be Jeremy Corbyn supporters and actually they’re just trying to stir up trouble,” she added.

She describes the Slough branch of the pro-Jeremy Corbyn Labour Party organisation as a ‘fledgling group’ and said a membership list is yet to be formalised, but that no one remembers seeing the Twitter account holder at any of its six meetings.

She accused political rivals of treating Corbyn supporters as ‘fair game’ and said accusations of anti-Semitism are ‘very hurtful’.

The Labour Party leader has come under scrutiny in recent weeks for his handling of accusations of anti-Semitism within the party.

“If you’re a socialist you’re not going to be racist. We’re just sticking up for the underdog,” said Mrs Knight. “We’re just ordinary people who just want to do good things in this world.”

Another Slough Labour Party member, Hamzah Ahmed, said no one in the party he has spoken to knows the individual behind the account but that his knowledge of the town suggests he is from the area. He said: “It really does turn politics into something ugly and dirty.”

The Twitter account blocked an Express reporter shortly after he followed it on Tuesday, April 10, and the account has since been removed from Twitter.

It is unclear if it was taken down by the user or the social network.