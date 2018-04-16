In Pictures: Sikhs in Slough mark Vaisakhi with family activity day

A Sikh festival was celebrated with a big multicultural event where children of all faiths and cultures got the chance to learn about Sikhism.

Discover Vaisakhi was held at Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara, on Bath Road, and was a celebration of the Sikh festival Vaisakhi.

Children got the chance to do a variety of activities including archery, calligraphy, and turban tying.

The objective of the event was to raise awareness of the Sikh festival among other cultures and help people better understand the Sikh religion.

A spokesman for Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara said: “People often mistake Sikh culture with other religions. Sikhs in general always love their fellow human beings.

“Our culture is not just about tolerating people, it's about loving people.

“Tolerance is just putting up with something because you have to, Sikhism is about loving fellow human beings even if they act different or look different.”

“We hope that a lot of people will come here and have a good time, we had a really good experience last year too.”

Young children got the chance to try out archery at the event, which is an important part of Sikh tradition.

It is one of the religion’s traditional combat styles, and they many Sikhs would have turned to archery during times of war.

Turban tying also proved popular with the youngsters, with many queuing up to see what it was like to wear the headgear.

Vaisakhi is a historical religious festival, which marks the foundation of the Khalsa community of Sikhs by Guru Gobind Singh.