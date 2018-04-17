Dumped carpet waste leads to more than £2,000 fine

A 31-year-old man has been caught dumping a carpet after he found the household recycling centre closed.

Andrzej Karcewski, of The Crescent, pleaded guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 4 to an offence of dumping carpet waste.

The court heard that at 6.47pm on the evening of Friday, August 25, 2017 a surveillance camera targeting fly-tipping at Wexham Park Lane near Slough captured images of a van driven by Karcewski as he deposited waste carpet beside a mattress and freezer which had already been dumped.

Karcewski was traced as the driver through the registration of his work van.

When interviewed at a police station Karcewski admitted depositing the waste together with a friend whom he had been helping to move house.

He said they had taken the waste to the household recycling centre but had found it closed and that he had needed the van empty for work the following day.

He was not able to give a current address for his friend.

The Magistrates fined Karcewski £738, and ordered prosecution costs to be paid in the sum of £1,258.

A victim surcharge of £73 was also levied – making a total to pay of £2,069.

Illegal dumping can be reported at www.buckscc.gov.uk/fly