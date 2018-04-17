Slough and Windsor firms reveal gender pay gap

Major businesses across Slough and Windsor have released their gender pay gap information, with the overwhelming majority favouring male workers.

At 44 of the 50 businesses in Slough with more than 250 employees, the median average female hourly wage is less than their male colleagues.

The Government requires companies of more than 250 employees to submit its gender pay gap data.

Mars Food UK, which makes non-confectionaries like Uncle Ben’s Rice, has a gender pay gap of 51.5 per cent in favour of women.

This is because the Slough-based business has several female executives and few women in labour roles.

Slough Borough Council has a pay gap of 12.5 per cent favouring men, lower than the national average of 18.4 per cent.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “There is always more to be done and whilst the council remains an attractive place to work for women, we know we need to do more to encourage women to apply for the most senior positions.”

Jeffrey Smith, president of Slough Chamber of Commerce, said: “Value would not necessarily be added to every organisation if the gender pay gap for each disappeared. However the publicity around the publication of the gender pay gap by the UK’s largest companies has shone a light on how the total money paid is split between the genders and has promoted further discussion on the subject.”

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has a pay gap of 10.2 per cent favouring men.

A division of British Gas, which is based in Windsor, has a gender pay gap of 34.8 per cent in favour of men.

A spokesman from Centrica, the multinational utilities company that trades as British Gas in the UK, said: “We have a greater proportion of men in higher paid, traditionally male- dominated technical roles such as gas, central heating and electrical engineering, which form a significant portion of our workforce.

“By contrast, we have a larger number of women in lower paid, less technical roles such as customer service and administration.

“This greater distribution of men across our upper pay quartiles explains our higher median gender pay gap.”