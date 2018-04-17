In Pictures: Slough's new ice arena opens its doors to the public

Excited skaters broke the ice at Slough’s new ice arena which opened yesterday (Monday), following a multi-million pound renovation.

Representatives from Slough Borough Council (SBC), Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) and leisure manager Everyone Active were at the opening, with the council’s interim chief executive Nigel Pallace cutting the ribbon.

The facility was a project by SUR, a development partnership between SBC and Morgan Sindall Investments LTD.

Everyone Active area contract manager, Sally Thomas-Ellis, said: “It is a fantastic facility that will have a really positive impact on the local community and help more people find new ways of getting active.”

Interim Chief Executive Nigel Pallace said: “I was very pleased and it was great to see so many members of the public, I think there was actually a queue building up as I left.”

The Montem Lane arena closed for a £7.7m refurbishment in October 2016 and has been kitted out with a new reception, cafe, gym and a climbing wall.

SBC leisure service manager Alison Hibbert said: “It’s just so better and so attractive compared to our 30 year old ice arena that had served us well but had reached the end of its useful life.”

At a council meeting on Monday, April 16, SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said that the ice arena is nearly 40 per cent bigger than the previous one.

He is particularly pleased with the building’s eye catching timber clad and glass frontage.

“It’s just much more imposing and visible from the road. I look forward to popping across their tomorrow to finally see it.”