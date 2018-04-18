Cabinet approves extra pot hole repair funding

About half-a-million pounds was set aside at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) cabinet meeting on Monday, April 16 to fix potholes in the borough.

The proposal was made following the recent spate of bad weather, which has caused more wear and tear to roads.

SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) criticised the Government’s £45m pothole fund, for awarding more funding to boroughs that do not maintain their roads as well.

Cabinet member for planning and transport Cllr Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) called the situation ‘absolutely abysmal’, while cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) called it a ‘rather shameless bung’ to Tory controlled councils.

Councillors approved the extra funding on top of the existing £500,000 capital budget and £296,000 revenue budget.

The meeting took place at The Curve in William Street.