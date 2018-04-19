Dancing on Ice stars to perform at Slough Ice Arena

Dancing on Ice stars will strut their stuff at Slough’s newly renovated ice arena during a day of free activities on Saturday, Apri 28.

Track and field athlete and former Dancing on Ice contestant Perri Shakes-Drayton will be coming to the arena in Montem Lane, fresh off the back of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She’ll be joined by professional Dancing on Ice skater Mark Hanretty, who will be returning to the arena to run his own skate camp during the summer.

Following a free public skate session at 10.30am, the pair will take to the rink to showcase their skills at 11.30am before a series of free pre-bookable skating sessions are hosted throughout the day.

A number of skate clubs will also perform, and there will be opportunities for people to enjoy the centre’s facilities for free, including its gym and climbing wall.

Other entertainment will include an animal ice trail, face painting, balloon modeling, hair braiding, glitter tattooing and more.

Leisure provider Everyone Active’s area contract manager Sally Thomas-Ellis, said: “We are really excited to have Perri and Mark joining us in a couple of weeks to celebrate the reopening, and I hope that the duo will help to inspire more people to give skating a try.”

Visit www.everyoneactive.com/SloughIceArena for details and to book a session.