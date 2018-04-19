One offer only policy approved for Slough housing waiting list

Take it or leave it — was the message to people on the Slough Borough Council (SBC) housing waiting list, as cabinet agreed to reduce the number of social housing offers per applicant to one.

Under the council’s current scheme, which enables two offers of social housing to be made, 123 council properties were turned down in past year.

Some newly built properties were refused because they were not eligible for the Right to Buy or Right to Acquire schemes.

The review of the council’s 2018-2022 housing allocation scheme, approved by cabinet on Monday, April 16, will mean people will receive one offer only, with some exceptions for people under occupying homes.

At cabinet’s meeting at The Curve in William Street, SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) accepted it was a ‘difficult move to make’ but said the changes is a response to the ‘grim reality’ of the town’s social housing demand.

“We are in an emergency environment and if you need a house you need to take the offer,” he added.

Changes to the housing allocation scheme will also see disabled people being given a helping hand, with measures to bump up households with a proven disability or severe medical need to Band B priority from Band C.

At the end of March 2017 there were 69 applicants placed in band C who needed to move on medical or welfare grounds.

The proposals will also mean the community contribution qualification period — which gives housing priority to people who are working, volunteering or training — will be reduced from 12 months to six months.

The review followed a consultation of all 2,498 people on the housing register in February this year.