'Dangerous' 19-year-old from Slough admits to stabbing three men

A teenager from Slough who stabbed three young men in a ‘horrific’ attack has pleaded guilty in court.

Just before 7pm on November 18, 2016, Asad Khan, of Pursers Court, attacked three men, two of whom were aged 21 and the other aged 19.

Two victims received stab wounds to the head and legs, while another received severe stab wounds to his arms, leg and torso.

Khan was arrested on the day of the incident in Pursers Court and was charged on August 15 last year.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article in a public place at Reading Crown Court on Monday, April 16.

He will be sentenced at the same court on June 29 this year.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Stuart Malham said: “This was a horrific attack on three innocent members of the public who were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“The motive for the attack appears to be mistaken identity.

“The actions of Asad Khan demonstrate he is a violent and dangerous individual who will be sentenced in due course for his offences.

“I would like to thank the victims for their continued support and courage throughout the investigation. I hope they can now move on from this extremely traumatic incident.”