Nova House heating and water breaks down 27 times in 28 months, says landlord

Confusion has arisen over the heating and hot water system of a tower block in Buckingham Gardens which failed a cladding safety test after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Between Sunday, April 8 and the following Thursday evening Nova House’s heating and hot water system broke down.

Landlord Richard Venables says this has happened in 27 times in the past 28 months.

Resident Peter Bothwell complained of a lack of communication from property manager Ringley and freeholder Ground Rent Estates 5 Ltd, which was bought by Slough Borough Council (SBC) in March due to fire safety concerns.

A SBC spokeswoman said she was not aware the outage was across the whole block and said Ringley reported only one person complaining.

Mr Bothwell said: “The outage was also for my flat along with all the others in Nova House.

“I knew it had been reported to Ringley so had no need to also report it to the council directly.

“I had also been advised by one of the fire crew that you still have on site that the outage was due to a fault with the system and he'd passed on the fault code to the relevant people.”

SBC has been paying about £2,000 a day for a fire crew to be stationed outside the building since September 29, 2017.