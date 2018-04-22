Funeral home expresses privacy fears over tower block plans

Privacy concerns have been raised by a funeral home in central Slough over plans for a recently approved nine-storey tower block.

Last month, Slough Borough Council’s planning committee approved plans for Aspire 2, on the corner of Hershel Street and Church Street, subject to a s106 agreement.

The 238 flat building with 43 car parking spaces is the project of Click Properties Ltd, formerly Timeless Property Services Ltd, the original developer of Nova House, which was taken over by the council in March after a failed cladding safety test following the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Church Street funeral directors of E Sargeant and Son fear the project will invade its privacy.

In a statement, it said: “We are worried that customers and their families visiting a loved one in our Chapels of Rest would be disturbed by the noise and disturbance posed by the construction work.

“We are also concerned that future residents of the development would overlook our premises and be disturbed by the 24 hour operational nature of our business.”

The council says the building’s stepped arrangement and tree planting will provide adequate cover.

A developer spokesperson said: “Whilst this is not within our jurisdiction, we encourage residents to open up a dialogue with the funeral directors to voice any concerns.”