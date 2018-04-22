Pets Corner: Sophie at Battersea's Old Windsor Centre

Sweet little Sophie is an older lady looking for a quiet home for her golden years.

The 15-year-old Patterdale terrier would love nothing more than a comfortable, peaceful household where she can relax, get some gentle cuddles and have lots of lovely meals.

Due to her age, Sophie is not very interactive with other dogs, so would prefer to be the only dog in the household. She enjoys short walks where she has the chance to sniff and potter about in peace. She would fancy the odd little training session to keep her mind ticking over.

She is suitable to a single owner household and would prefer not to live with children.

To meet Sophie, please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.