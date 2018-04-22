Pets Corner: Sophie at Battersea's Old Windsor Centre

04:00PM, Sunday 22 April 2018
Sweet little Sophie is an older lady looking for a quiet home for her golden years.
The 15-year-old Patterdale terrier would love nothing more than a comfortable, peaceful household where she can relax, get some gentle cuddles and have lots of lovely meals.
Due to her age, Sophie is not very interactive with other dogs, so would prefer to be the only dog in the household. She enjoys short walks where she has the chance to sniff and potter about in peace. She would fancy the odd little training session to keep her mind ticking over.
She is suitable to a single owner household and would prefer not to live with children.
To meet Sophie, please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.
A 22-year-old man from Britwell, his family and ex-girlfriend were involved in a heated dispute on the Jeremy Kyle Show.