Founder of charity said she feels 'penalised' after being charged extra 20p to park  

The founder of a charity said she feels ‘penalised’ after being charged an extra 20p for using a contactless payment system to park.

Rani Bilkhu, pictured, founder of anti-abuse charity Jeena, was attending Slough Magistrates Court with a client where she says she was overcharged for parking in Chalvey Gardens.

She said it is not clear there will be an extra charge at the ticket machine.

“All it says is there will be a charge but it doesn’t say how much. It’s not clear how much RingGo are going to charge. But why are we being penalised for paying this way?” she said.

RingGo is a cashless payment system that allows users to pay over the phone.

A council spokeswoman confirmed that, on top of the council’s £2.50 parking fee at Chalvey Gardens, 20p is levied by RingGo for sending an optional text message.

“RingGo users can opt in to receive these text messages when they initially agree to RingGo’s terms and conditions,” she said.