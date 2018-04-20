'I'm not a bloody trouble maker' — says old soldier

An 85-year-old army veteran has claimed he was labelled ‘a bloody troublemaker’ in a row with a bus driver.

Old soldier Derrick Smith got on the number seven bus in Trelawney Avenue, Langley, at about 9.30am on Wednesday, April 11, when he swiped his OAP bus pass on the reader and took a seat.

He says he was approached by the driver, who asked to see his bus pass and said it did not register properly because an expired one in his wallet interfered with the signal.

Mr Smith, of Fox Road, Langley, said the driver complained he had cost the company £1.90, before saying ‘I know you, you’re a bloody troublemaker’.

“He didn’t say it once, he didn’t say it twice, he must have repeated it 20 times,” said Mr Smith, who worked for BT in Plymouth after his military service.

“I dread to think what the other people on the bus must have been thinking.

“This individual completely lost control of himself.”

However, First Bus dispute Mr Smith’s account, claiming that he did not produce a valid bus pass or ticket when he boarded the bus and that he refused to show one when asked by the driver.

The company also says the pensioner then refused to get off the bus.

Mr Smith was an engineer in the army and served in countries including West Germany, Libya, Bahrain and Cyprus between 1949 and 1972. He says about 18 months ago he thinks he was in a disagreement with the same driver, having insisted it was after 9.30am, meaning he could use his bus pass.

“My reputation was tarnished by the individual,” said Mr Smith, who wants to say on the record that he is ‘not a bloody trouble maker’.

The former marathon runner, who grew up in a children’s home having never known his family, said the driver said he was calling the police and not moving the vehicle.

Mr Smith, originally from Trowbridge in Wiltshire, said he got off the bus so he would not hold up other passengers, and complained at Slough Bus Station later that day.

First Bus, which operated the number seven, said he would not be told what would happen to the driver due to employee confidentiality.

A First Bus spokesman said: “First of all, we would like to apologise to Mr Smith for the reported shortfall in customer service he has experienced, and are looking into the matter.

“One of our managers has already spoken at length with Mr Smith following the incident.

“While we want to reassure Mr Smith that we are taking his complaint seriously and have apologised, it is against company policy to divulge information about individual employees.

“We are however, pleased that he managed to catch the next bus and was able to present a valid pass then.”