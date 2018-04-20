Man fined for dumping oil in country lane

A 35-year-old man has been caught dumping 75 litres of engine oil in a country lane.

Iftikhar Cheema, of Lake Avenue, was convicted at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 4 for a fly tipping offence, after pleading guilty.

On the afternoon of September 11 last year Cheema was filmed taking approximately 75 litres of waste engine oil from a vehicle and leaving them on the ground in some nearby bushes.

The dumping was traced to Cheema through the vehicle registration.

In November last year Cheema voluntarily attended Slough Police Station for an interview.

He admitted dumping the waste, saying that he was the passenger and the only one involved.

The driver was interviewed separately and was not charged.

The Magistrates fined Cheema £1,017 and ordered him to pay £1,550 towards prosecution costs, plus £101 in victim surcharge.

South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Luisa Sullivan (Con, Iver Heath), said: “Cleaning up after people that behave like this is not a good use of taxpayers' money - we will prosecute such cases whenever possible, both to recover the cost of cleaning up and also to make it clear to potential offenders that such conduct is not acceptable."

Illegal dumping can be reported at www.buckscc.gov.uk/fly