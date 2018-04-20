Corrupt baggage handler from Slough jailed for cocaine conspiracy

A crooked Heathrow Airport baggage handler from Slough is among a network of criminals who have been collectively jailed for 139 years for smuggling at least £16m worth of drugs into the country.

The conspiracy was brought to a halt in December 2016 following an 18-month National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation in which more than 100 kilos of cocaine and 44 kilos of cannabis were seized.

British Airways baggage handler Mohammed Ali, 41, of Spackmans Way, Slough, and colleague Joysen Jhurry, 31, of Banstead, Surrey, moved drug-filled suitcases off planes and onto the baggage carousels.

Bags would be collected by couriers who received texts containing photos of which suitcases to pick up. The couriers arrived from internal UK flights so did not need to go through customs.

Jhurry pleaded guilty, along with importation organisers Damion Goodhall, 30, of Tooting, south London, Mark Agoro, 52, of Chafford Hundred, Essex, Aziz Abdul, 37, and courier Moses Awopetu, 38, both of no fixed abode. Six other accused were convicted for their roles in the conspiracy in two separate trials at Kingston and Southwark Crown Courts.

All 11 were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday. Baggage handlers Jhurry and Ali received 16 and 15 years respectively.

Among the ringleaders, organisers Wilfred Owusu, 31, of Stoke Newington and Michael Sutherland, 48, of South Norwood, received 20 years, whilst Agoro was sentenced to 14 and a half and Goodhall to 11 and a half years.

NCA regional head of investigations Brendan Foreman said: “This was a sophisticated plot and at the centre of it was a man who used his privileged access to Heathrow and insider knowledge of the airport’s systems for criminal purposes.

“This kind of corruption threatens the security of the UK border and the public at large, which is why the NCA and its partners are tackling it as a priority.”