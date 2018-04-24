Free cycle hire to be offered one week per month in Slough

Free cycle hire is being offered by Transport for Slough once a week, every month, until the end of the year.

Those who want to benefit from Free Wheel Week should sign up as a pay-as-you-go member of the town’s Cycle Hire Slough scheme.

Existing members will automatically benefit and do not need to sign up.

The initiative is part of Slough Borough Council’s ‘Better by...’ campaign, which aims to encourage and make it easier for people to use environmentally friendly, cheaper and fitness improving transport.

The council’s head of transport and highways Savio DeCruz said: “We believe it’s better by bike, so are delighted to offer cycle hub users the chance to enjoy a free week of cycling on us.

“We are committed to providing the community with access to this sustainable form of travel, as we are passionate about improving the environment, as well as the health and wellbeing of Slough residents.

“We also hope the switch from car to bike could help offset the effects of road traffic in the borough.”

The first Free Wheel Week starts on Monday, April 23.

Annual memberships cost £10 and then cycle hire usage is then £1 for the first 30 minutes and 50p for every hour after.

Visit www.cycleslough.com/hire to sign up.