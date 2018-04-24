Mother and 11-year-old son carjacked after birthday meal

An 11-year-old boy’s birthday meal ended in disaster after his mother was carjacked outside the Toby Carvery in Langley.

Eyewitness Sharon Sandhu says she was having dinner at the London Road restaurant at about 9pm on Monday, April 16 when a distressed mother ran into the building, having been carjacked.

“She was hysterical, just shouting out her number plate over and over again,” said Mrs Sandhu.

The 37-year-old, who spoke to the family after the ordeal, said the mother and her 11-year-old son had gone to the car so she could charge her phone while the father of the family paid the bill with their seven-year-old son.

Thames Valley Police say another vehicle struck the mother’s white Audi from behind, causing her to get out of the car.

An unknown thief then got into the Audi and drove towards the M4.

Mrs Sandhu says that fortunately the 11-year-old son, who was celebrating his birthday, managed to jump out of the car before the assailant could drive off.

“I took the kids and then just sat with them and tried to calm them down because they were shocked to the core,” said Mrs Sandhu.

Police are examining CCTV footage to help their investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 43180113894.