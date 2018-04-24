Slough Samaritans begin volunteering at Wexham Park Hospital

Volunteers from Slough Samaritans have begun working alongside doctors and nurses in Wexham Park Hospital’s emergency department (ED) to offer support to patients and staff writes Charlotte Heady.

The samaritan volunteers are on hand fortnightly on Monday evenings to provide emotional support and comfort to anyone who needs it. They also offer ongoing support and contact for individuals who need further help.

Cheryl Meineke, lead for the Samaritans’ service at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said: “I believe the service offered by the Samaritans is a fantastic support for both patients and staff and am delighted that we have been able to benefit from it for the past five years at Frimley.

“We are glad to be able to provide confidential emotional support to anyone who needs it, especially in our local community, and look forward to working with the staff at Wexham Park.”

“Our staff are trained to care for the whole patient– it is very reassuring and allows staff to focus on their clinical roles better.”