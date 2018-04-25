Judge summing up Ismail Mohammed murder trial

Jurors have been warned not to let the ‘bravado’ of a man accused of a murder in Salt Hill Park last summer cloud their judgements.

Ismail ‘Izzy Mohammed’ was stabbed as he celebrated his 24th birthday on July 10 with friends in Salt Hill Park’s skate park after a dispute between two groups over drug dealing territory, and died three weeks later.

Rick Musaba, of Rolt Street, Lewisham, London, Oladapo Obadare, 25, and Ryan Fuller-Bent, 20, both of no fixed address have been charged with Mr Mohammed’s murder and face a joint charge of wounding with intent concerning an attack on another man.

Delivering her closing speech in Obadare’s defence on Monday, April 23, Tana Adkin reminded jurors not to let her client’s image and drug dealing business get in the way of the facts.

Referring to a video of Obadare ‘dancing around with a kitchen knife to rap music,’ Miss Adkin said: “It’s merely copying, I would suggest, a genre of UK Grime music where such things as knives, drugs and women are topics talked about as a form of bravado.

She added: “That does not mean every young man who listens to that type of music is carrying a knife or is going to stab somebody.”

Miss Adkin reminded jurors of Obadare’s manner while giving evidence earlier on in the trial at Reading Crown Court.

“He looked at Mr Mohammed’s family and he told them he did not mean for this to happen. He was sorry,” Miss Adkin added.

The defence maintains a knife was produced by Mr Mohammed, who was disarmed by Obadare, before he ran towards him an impaled himself.

While summing up today (Wednesday, April 25), Judge Johannah Cutts reminded the jury of other videos shown during the trial of Obadare rapping about carrying a knife and dealing drugs.

“He was a man who not only had an interest in knives, he was also prepared to advertise that,” said Judge Cutts, describing prosecution barrister John Price’s case.

The prosecution says these videos, along with the trio’s previous convictions for carrying knives, makes it more plausible that Obadare would have set out to Salt Hill Park with a knife.

The trial continues.