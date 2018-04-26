Rail users set to face major disruption over bank holiday weekend

The May bank holiday weekend is set to be blighted by major train disruptions.

No services between Slough and Windsor and Eton Central will run from Saturday, May 5 to Tuesday, May 8, with rail replacement buses between Slough and Windsor and Eton Riverside on Saturday and Monday.

No trains will go from Slough to London Paddington between Saturday, May 5 and Monday, May 7.

On Saturday and Monday replacement bus services will run from Slough to Hayes & Harlington, with a reduced train service running from there to London Paddington.

On Sunday no trains will run from or to London Paddington.

The disruptions are due to Network Rail electrifying the railways.

It is also part of the London Railway Upgrade Plan, which will create new connections and increase capacity in peak hour by 30 per cent.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Network Rail are electrifying one of Britain's oldest and busiest railways, providing greener, more reliable journeys and improving connections across southern England and South Wales: London and Bristol, including Cardiff, Newbury and Oxford.”