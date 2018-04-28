Meet and Mingle saddle up for 13-week cycle course

Members of Slough based women’s group Meet and Mingle got on their saddles on Thursday, April 19 as they kicked off a 13 week cycling course.

The group which organises a range of sports and activities is being treated to a free cycling course by training organisation Cycle Experience, paid for by Slough Borough Council’s Cycle Slough service.

About 45 members were split into two groups in Salt Hill Park’s tennis courts, one for beginners and one for cyclists with some experience.

Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal said members who had not cycled for decades were surprised how quickly they got back into the swing of it.

“There were ladies who had not cycled for the past 50 years,” said Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal.

“I used to when I was in college. I thought I would have lost my skills but after a few seconds I was on the bike and I got the hang of it.”

Visit www.meetandmingle.co.uk for more information.