Boy who raised thousands with family for brain tumour charity dies at home

An eight-year-old boy from Slough raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity with his family has died following a six-year fight with cancer.

Raj Rana, who went to St Mary’s C of E school in Farnham Royal, died in his mum’s arms at home in Manor Park on Friday (April 20), three months after doctors said his spreading brain tumour could not be treated.

A fund was set up in his name, and with help from his family, more than £39,000 was raised for the Brain Tumour Charity.

His mum Suki, 34, said: “He was my beautiful, brave boy. He taught me about strength and determination.

“I will not stop working in his name to raise money and awareness of brain tumours so that one day we find a cure.

“We were told in 2012 that Raj might not survive for more than a few months.

“He was with us for six more years and we feel so blessed to have had him with us for that time.”

Suki and Raj’s dad, Aman, 38, were told their son had been diagnosed with cancer in June 2012 after Raj suddenly lost the use of the left side of his body and was taken to hospital.

Doctors found a bleed on the brain which was caused by a cancerous brain tumour.

Following an operation, a scan in September that year show the tumour was growing again.

Despite warnings he could be left paralysed on his left side because of damage caused by an operation to remove the tumour, the young boy recovered.

But the tumour recurred in July 2014, despite chemotherapy, meaning Raj had to undergo proton beam therapy in the US.

In January 2016, the tumour had come back again and he had an operation at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, followed by more chemotherapy.

Finally, in January this year, his family were told he could not be treated further.

Raj visited a series of his favourite places before his death, including Legoland and a trip to Dinosaurs in the Wild theme park in London.

Raj and Suki took part in the Brain Tumour Charity’s awareness campaigns and events during his life, including the annual Twilight Walk in Windsor.

The money raised by the Raj Rana Fund will go towards vital research into brain tumours.

Sarah Lindsell, chief executive of The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “His death is a fierce reminder of why we have to find a cure for brain tumours.

“He will continue to inspire us every day as we work towards that goal, so that families in the future do not face the heartbreak the Ranas are enduring.”