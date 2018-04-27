Express photographer nominated for regional press award

The Express' intrepid photographer has snapped his way on to the shortlist for the Weekly Photographer of the Year award at the Regional Press Awards 2017.

The award recognises the three best images taken over the course of the last calendar year.

Photographer Ian Longthorne submitted three images, The Magpies celebrations after getting promoted last year, the Prime Minister on marshalling duties during the town’s annual Easter 10 race, and Marley the search dog, training to save a drowning man.

Ian, nominated for a fourth time, said: “Its great to be nominated again and I’m pleased with the three images.

“Maidenhead FC winning the league and promotion on the last day of the season down in Margate was very memorable and a highlight of the year.

“Plus photographing local MP, Theresa May, as a running marshall was a great opportunity and made some of the national papers.

“While the Berkshire search dog was just amazing.

“I’m looking forward to the awards event up in London but face some strong competition.”