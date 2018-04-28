UKIP SBC election candidate says party is not 'a spent force'

UKIP’s only candidate for the upcoming Slough Borough Council (SBC) election wants to keep his party ‘fresh in people’s minds’.

Nick Smith is standing as the anti-EU party’s candidate for Cippenham Green.

He told The Express: I’m incredible passionate about politics and helping residents.

“I started getting interested in politics in late 2008 after I see a party political broadcast with Nigel Farage. Ever since then I got the bug for politics.”

“He’s very charismatic. He’s got that think about him hasn’t he?”

Mr Smith says he wants to crack down on the number of potholes in the area and the state of the roads and to reduce the number of derelict houses in the borough.

He said he contacted the council about a building in Whittaker Road which has been boarded up for four years and says the council couldn’t tell him why it’s been boarded up.

In light of the negative press and turmoil experienced recently by UKIP’s national leadership, Mr Smith hopes to maintain a strong presence for his party.

He added: “I understand it’s only a local election but we could have a general election this year or next year, you never know.

“Other parties will have you thinking that UKIP are a spent force but it’s only just the beginning.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to do this was we wanted UKIP on the ballot paper to keep them fresh in people’s minds.”

The warehouse operative, who lives in the Britwell Estate, says he wants to work hard to reduce council tax by cutting senior council staff.

The 27-year-old says he wants to clean up how things are done in SBC and says some councillors do not care enough.

“They jsut get the pay packet, they don’t even attend meetings, they don’t listen to the residents’ concerns,” he added.

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 3.