Green Party SBC election candidate hopes to makes a difference

“We don’t need a majority to make a difference,” says Green Party election candidate Julian Edmonds, who hopes to bring a new perspective to Slough Borough Council.

The 51-year-old from Saxon Close, who is standing for the Langley St Mary’s ward, said traffic and parking are some of the major issues brought up on the doorstep.

Residents are particularly fed up of spaces on their own roads being taken up by train passengers, he said, and he wants to expand parking restrictions in the area.

Mr Edmonds, who works for water efficiency company Advanced Demand Side Management, says he also wants to extend 20mph zones and to introduce more speed cameras.

The energy consultant, whose wife and adopted son are both from Hungary, said that local authorities can extend the hours of their nationality- checking services for people applying to be British citizens.

Mr Edmonds, who founded the East Berkshire branch of the Green Party in 1997, said he hopes to bring new ideas to the table if elected.

He told The Express: “Quite a lot of people, when they see a Green Party member standing, are quite prepared to give us a hearing and listen to what we have to say.

“What we find elsewhere in the country is you only need to get one Green councillor on and they can make a difference and get things put on the agenda that wouldn’t have been considered before.

“We don’t need a majority to make a difference but once you get one Green councillor on, people very often want more.”

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 3.