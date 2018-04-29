In pictures: Kayakers and walkers take part in Jubilee River clean up

Volunteers travelled by boat and on foot to clean up a stretch of the Jubilee River between Slough and Eton last week.

The clean-up was carried out by staff from the Marine Conservation Society, waterways charity Thames21 and Wait-rose on Thursday, April 19.

Support from Waitrose has allowed the society to work with Thames21 on a series of river cleans along the Thames and surrounding waterways, recording the levels of waste.

Volunteers were split between a river team, using kayaks, and a land team, following by foot.

Jack Holt, from the Marine Conservation Society, who participated in the river clean, said: “The most notable thing that we found was a disused rowing machine which was fairly intact.

“We also found a spare tyre that was completely intact, making us think of the poor soul who lost it whilst they may have been replacingtheir tyre from the nearby motorway.”

Thames21 CEO Debbie Leach said: “We’re delighted with how the day went and the opportunity to highlight the fact that rivers play a huge role in transporting plastic to the oceans.”