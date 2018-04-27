Slough Foodbank sees 25 per cent rise in emergency package demand

The number of emergency three day food packages provided to struggling people by Slough Foodbank rose by more than 25 in the past financial year.

The foodbank, which is part of the Trussell Trust network, provided a total of 3890 of the packages in 2017/18, 1335 of which went to children, compared to 3099 in 2016/17.

At its annual AGM on Friday, April 20, in St Andrew's Methodist Church, Merton Road, volunteers and trustees largely blamed stagnating wages, rises in food and fuel costs, government cuts and changes to the benefits system.

The foodbank anticipates that the recent rollout of Universal Credit will make matters worse, as the switchover to the benefits system automatically results in a five week wait for payment.

A video was shown at the meeting of a former Slough Foodbank user named Sarah, whose benefits were delayed after telling the council her partner was moving in, leaving them struggling to support a family on their low wages.

The foodbank, which now has more than 120 referral agencies distributing vouchers on its behalf, was set up in 2010 as an emergency and temporary measure.

Foodbank manager Sue Sibany-King said: “It was never intended to be here forever. We want to see an end to local people needing emergency food at all. It doesn’t need to be this way.

“We need a compassionate benefits system that catches people before they fall into crisis.

“Secure work that provides people with enough money to cover the cost of essentials could end the need for foodbanks.”

Speakers at the AGM emphasised that the foodbank is not just about providing food.

Volunteers are on hand to listen to clients problems and signpost them to the appropriate organisations in their network.

Slough Foodbank also runs a fuelbank service, which can top up gas or electricity metres by up to £30 per person every six months and educational courses such as its Eat Well Spend Less budgeting course.

The foodbank, which operates out of several sites across the borough on different days, received almost 50 tonnes of food and other essential items last year, more than ever before.

“We are blessed at Slough Foodbank with an abundance of food donations. It would be unusual for us to run out of staple food,” said Foodbank administrator Beverly Kindred.

Many donations come from ex-foodbank clients themselves who want to give something back to the service that helped them.