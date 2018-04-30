Firefighters tackle blazing parked car

Firefighters were called to a blazing parked car in Lynch Hill Lane in the early hours of Monday morning (Monday, April 30).

One crew was called from Slough Fire Station at 3am and spent about an hour putting out the fire.

Two cars parked beside the severely damaged car were partially burnt, but one of its owners managed to move theirs out of the way.

The other was on fire from the driver’s side and could not be moved.

It is not known how the blaze started.

No one was injured.