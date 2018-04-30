Greenhouse destroyed by coal burner fire

A caution over lighting open fires indoors has been given by firefighters after a fire broke out in a greenhouse in Stoke Poges Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to the garden greenhouse at 5.30pm and spent about an hour tackling the blaze.

A coal burner had been used to keep the plants inside warm before the greenhouse was burnt down.

Crew manager Mark Pritchard said: "We would advise people not to use open fires inside wooden buildings.”

No one was injured.