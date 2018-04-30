In pictures: Slough Town Supporters Trust travel half-a-marathon for sponsored walk

A 2-1 victory at Arbour Park was the perfect way for members of the Slough Town Supporters Trust to celebrate walking half-a-marathon on Saturday.

A total of 19 people took part in the trust’s annual sponsored walk, which has raised money to be split between the trust and charity Berkshire Vision.

Out of the walkers, 14 followed a 13.5 mile route based on the course of the Slough Half Marathon, which is set to return on October 14 after an 18 year hiatus.

Another group of five did a six mile route, starting in Twinches Lane, with both parties finishing at Arbour Park Community Sports Stadium to watch the Rebels beat Royston Town 2-1.

“It made the aching legs worthwhile,” said Slough Town Supporters Trust board member Dan Brench.

“It went really well.The rain stayed away and everyone enjoyed it,” he added.

Money is still being collected by the trust so total collection figures have not yet been announced.

The idea of following the Slough Half Marathon route was suggested by trust member and Slough Borough Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell).

Part of the money raised will go towards Berkshire Vision’s sports programmes for blind and visually impaired people.

Visit www.sloughtownsupporterstrust.co.uk/sponsored-walk/4593749779 to make a donation.