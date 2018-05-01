In pictures: Dancing on Ice stars skate at newly opened Slough Ice Arena

Two special guests brought the glitz and glamour of Dancing on Ice to a family fun day at Slough’s brand new ice arena on Saturday.

Track and field athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton and professional figure skater Mark Hanretty, who were both in this year’s hit ITV dance show, pulled off a successful rendition at the Montem Lane rink, which opened its doors on Monday, April 16.

After their dance, Perri said: “We killed it. It’s the first time we’ve actually skated together other than an hour-and-a-half practice.”

Perri, who helped England’s 4x400m relay team achieve fourth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games said the arena was ‘very impressive’, while Mark said it was a great facility for the town’s youngsters.

The day also included a wide variety of demonstrations from clubs including Special People on Ice (SPICE) and the Slough Jets hockey team, free skating for families, an ice disco and free use of the gym and climbing wall.

Among the visitors was MP for Slough Tan Dhesi, who said the rink would help the town become ‘an epicentre’ and a ‘beacon’ for ice skaters in the region and would help to foster homegrown talent.