Trio of school expansion projects completed in Slough

A hat-trick of primary school projects providing 674 additional school places have been completed in Slough.

Projects at Claycots Primary School, in Monksfield Way, the Priory School in Orchard Avenue and St Mary’s CE Primary School in Yew Tree Rd have all been successfully handed over by builders Morgan Sindall.

The three projects, worth a collective £17m, expand and enhance existing campuses and provide additional school places and specialist learning support.

A total of £8.2m was spent on the Claycotts Primary School project, compared to £2.6m on the Priory School and £5.9m on St Mary’s CE Primary School.

These projects have all been delivered through Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a joint venture between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments Limited.

Slough Borough Council cabinet member for children and education Shabnum Sadiq said: “We are delighted to see our students now benefiting from greatly improved teaching spaces, libraries and dining halls, as well as new sports halls and playgrounds.”