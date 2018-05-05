New interim chief executive starts at Slough Children's Services Trust

A new interim chief executive started at the Slough Children’s Services Trust (SCST) this week.

Andrew Bunyan, a registered social worker, took the reins from retiring chief executive Nicola Clemo on Monday, April 30.

He has worked as a director of children’s services and as a local authority deputy chief executive, with previous roles in Leicestershire, Leicester City, Derby City and in Norfolk.

He also worked as a children’s services advisor across the East of England.

“I’m very pleased to be joining Slough Children’s Services Trust,” he said.

“I’m aware of all the hard work that has already been done to improve children’s services in Slough and hope that my experience in leading and driving substantial change and outcomes will be a useful addition.

“I’d like to thank Nicola Clemo for her tremendous effort in getting the trust this far and, along with everyone here, wish her well in her retirement,” he added.

Robert Tapsfield, the Trust’s board chair, said: “We’re delighted that Andrew is joining us.

“One of his previous roles was working with the Isos partnership on a national research project to identify how best to support improvement in local children’s social care services and this will be invaluable experience to us.”