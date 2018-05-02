Friends of Slough Canal holds annual clean up

Despite the gloomy weather, nature loving volunteers came together on Saturday, April 28 for The Friends of Slough Canal’s (FoSC) annual clean up.

A total of 34 volunteers including three Slough Borough Council workers, three Canal and River Trust staff and kayakers from the Jubilee River Riverside Arts Centre spent the day clearing rubbish, starting from the canal basin by Stoke Road and finishing by Mansion Lane in Langley.

Volunteers on the towpath collected 143 bags of rubbish, a motorbike and other items too large to go into bags, while the kayakers filled a spare boat with litter.

The Canal and River Trust’s support boat, hauled heavy items like a safe, a trolley and a cooker from the water.

“On the sad side, people commented that there was more litter to pick up than ever this year,” said FoSC volunteer Diane Richards.

She added: “FoSC would love even more people who enjoy the Slough canal for leisure and commuting or who live on or by it, to join in our events in the future.

“Of course, even better would be if ways could be found to make littering and fly tipping quite socially unacceptable and our time could be spent doing other things to enhance the canal.”