Over 100,000 deisel vehicles registered in Slough in 2017

More than 100,000 diesel cars and vans are still clogging up Slough’s roads, despite drivers being encouraged to switch to cleaner fuels.

Figures from the Department for Transport and the DVLA show that 102,329 new and existing diesel cars were registered in 2017 in the area, amounting to 61 per cent of all cars.

There were also 62,609 registered diesel vans.

With questions raised about diesel technology following the 2015 Volkswagen scandal, 5,705 fewer diesel cars were registered in Slough last year compared to 2016.

The Government has since announced proposals to ban sales of new diesel cars and exclusively petrol powered vehicles from 2040.

In total, 234,876 vehicles were registered in Slough last year, 1,277 fewer than in 2016.

There were 2,562,415 diesel cars and vans registered across the South East of England in 2017, and 16.8 million across the UK - an increase of 3 per cent on 2016.