Mayor of Slough visits Windmill Care Centre open day

The Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah paid a visit to The Windmill Care Centre on Saturday, April 28 to mark the annual Care Home Open Day campaign.

The national initiative, held on Saturday, April 21, seeks to dispel myths about life in care homes and strengthen ties with the wider community.

As the Mayor visited the Bath Road care home, she was greeted with a bouquet of flowers by a cub scout Daniel.

The home threw a party for residents, their families and visitors including a barbecue in the garden.

Rainy weather later on in the day moved the party inside with entertainment from the Buss Pass to Broadway, a troupe of over 60s coached and led by a trio of theatre professionals.

The home’s activities co-ordinator Richie Robles said: “Residents in care homes can feel isolated, so to receive a visit from our mayor re-assures us that we are not forgotten in our community.”