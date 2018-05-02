SITE INDEX

    • Candidates clash in Asian Star Radio debate

    Homelessness, traffic and six figure council payouts were among the topics debated on Asian Star Radio on Monday by candidates this week’s Slough Borough Council (SBC) elections.

    Conservative candidate for Farnham Gurcharan Singh Manku went head-to-head with his Labour rival Mohammed Waqas Sabas, who clashed over cuts from central government and inefficient spending by the Labour council.

    Independent candidate for Langley Kedermister Sharon O’Reilly called for tighter controls on agency companies to improve care for the elderly and said more youth club funding was needed to crack down on crime.

    Liberal Democrat candidate for Elliman Matthew Taylor said contractual changes are needed to prevent more expensive severance packages for ex-council staff.

    UKIP candidate for Cippenham Green Nick Smith was due to appear on the show but did not turn up.

    Visit www.soundcloud.com/asian-star-radio-101-6fm to listen to the show.

