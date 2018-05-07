Meet and Mingle celebrates fifth anniversary at Copthorne Hotel

Vibrant performances were enjoyed by hundreds of people at the Copthorne Hotel on Saturday, April 18, at the fifth anniversary celebration of women’s group Meet and Mingle.

Members of the Slough based group danced in front of the sold out crowd of more than 180 people, wearing colourful saris and brandishing eye catching umbrellas.

Performances at the hotel in Cippenham Lane also included drumming and dancing from the Vasda Punjab band, joined by some Meet and Mingle members.

“The ladies did a lovely performance, they looked like professional performers,” said Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal.

Special guests at the celebration included Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah and the town’s MP Tan Dhesi.

For the first time, Meet and Mingle’s anniversary celebration was filmed by TV crews.

The event will be broadcast in two weeks time on Asian music channel B4U.

Aksa added: “We started with eight ladies in 2013 and now we have over 380 ladies who are official members.

“We are very pleased to have such a great team, they are doing such a good job.”

Visit www.meetandmingle.co.uk for details.