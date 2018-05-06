Pets Corner: Oliver at Battersea Old Windsor Centre

04:00PM, Sunday 06 May 2018
Oliver is a gentle, loving soul who is friendly and well-mannered.
The four-and-a-half-year-old mongrel has some lovely basic training in place but would enjoy living with a family who are keen to continue his training.
Oliver is a playful boy who enjoys games with people, toys and dogs.
He would also like having some canine friends to spend time with when on a walk.
He may be able to live with another dog in his new home.
Oliver’s affectionate nature could make him a wonderful companion for those wanting an active but well-rounded dog.
To meet Oliver, please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.
