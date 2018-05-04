Increase in number of people caught with guns and knives in Slough

The number of people caught with guns and knives in Slough has increased by more than a third, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

In 2017 there were 127 weapon possession offences in Slough, including handguns, knives and corrosive acid.

This amounts to a 33.7 per cent increase from 2016, when 95 incidents were recorded.

Across England and Wales there was a 22 per cent increase in offences with knives or sharp objects and an 11 per cent rise in firearms offences.

However some offences go unreported while others may be more numerous due to increased police or public attention.

Overall, reported crimes in Slough increased by five per cent to 13,028 in 2017, meaning that statistically, 89 out of every 1,000 residents in the town experienced a crime.

Household burglaries rose by 13.3 per cent, with 690 break-ins during 2017 compared to 609 in 2016.

The ONS reported two homicides in Slough last year and 1,700 incidents of criminal damage, including arson, compared to 1,681 in 2016.

Theft decreased by one per cent and drug offences dropped by three per cent.

Violence with injury, including grievous bodily harm, has dropped slightly but it is difficult to draw conclusions from this as police recording has improved.

It is also difficult to get a picture of sexual offences, with more victims coming forward as a result of high-profile cases.