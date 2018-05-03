LIVE: Slough Borough Council elections

12:30pm: Still waiting. But can confirm the cafe serves nice coffees and slush puppies

Tempted to get a slush puppy from the cafe tbf pic.twitter.com/h3Lf6gkuA4 — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 3, 2018

12:15pm: Not much to update here. We're still waiting for these votes.....

11:40pm: We've just been told that all but one box currently here have been verified, but we're still waiting on some votes. But some arrived late this evening and it will be at least another 30 minutes until verification can be announced. Counting can't begin until verification is complete.

Time for a cuppa

11:27pm: Slough MP Tan Dhesi has entered the building.

He says he is ‘quietly confident that we will win and I’m sure that the Slough electorate... will bestow their trust in our brilliant set of candidates’. Says Labour had a ‘strong campaign’ and is ‘grateful’ for Labour members campaigning

11:04pm: It's all smiles from council leader James Swindlehurst....but it is only 11pm

11:00pm:

Says it ‘felt good today’ but is aware of a few ‘battle royales’ in certain wards. I told him Slough Tory leader @LiberateSlough is confident. ‘He starts from a low base... so if he gains one he might get excited’ is @SloughLeader response — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) May 3, 2018

10:55: And a picture of Rob Anderson with his clipboard

10:52: Reporter James Hockaday has spoken to Conservative Group leader Wayne Strutton.....

Just spoke to Slough Conservative Group leader Cllr Wayne Strutton @LiberateSlough - He said: "I'm hoping that we'll come up with more seats than we came in with. You can never tell." — James Hockaday (@JamesHockadayBM) May 3, 2018

10:43: And the first ballot box is in!

10.40pm: Here is an action shot of some counting

10:35pm: The first postal votes are in!

10:32pm:

10:20pm: We are here! We will be updating the blog throughout the night to bring you the latest from the election count taking place at the Montem Leisure Centre.