LIVE: Slough Borough Council elections

Our editorial team is here throughout the night, bringing you the latest news from the local election count for Slough.
10:24PM, Thursday 03 May 2018
12:30pm: Still waiting. But can confirm the cafe serves nice coffees and slush puppies
Tempted to get a slush puppy from the cafe tbf pic.twitter.com/h3Lf6gkuA4— Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 3, 2018
12:15pm: Not much to update here. We're still waiting for these votes.....
11:40pm: We've just been told that all but one box currently here have been verified, but we're still waiting on some votes. But some arrived late this evening and it will be at least another 30 minutes until verification can be announced. Counting can't begin until verification is complete.
Time for a cuppa
11:27pm: Slough MP Tan Dhesi has entered the building.
He says he is ‘quietly confident that we will win and I’m sure that the Slough electorate... will bestow their trust in our brilliant set of candidates’. Says Labour had a ‘strong campaign’ and is ‘grateful’ for Labour members campaigning
11:04pm: It's all smiles from council leader James Swindlehurst....but it is only 11pm
11:00pm:
Says it ‘felt good today’ but is aware of a few ‘battle royales’ in certain wards. I told him Slough Tory leader @LiberateSlough is confident. ‘He starts from a low base... so if he gains one he might get excited’ is @SloughLeader response— Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) May 3, 2018
10:55: And a picture of Rob Anderson with his clipboard
10:52: Reporter James Hockaday has spoken to Conservative Group leader Wayne Strutton.....
Just spoke to Slough Conservative Group leader Cllr Wayne Strutton @LiberateSlough - He said: "I'm hoping that we'll come up with more seats than we came in with. You can never tell."— James Hockaday (@JamesHockadayBM) May 3, 2018
10:43: And the first ballot box is in!
10.40pm: Here is an action shot of some counting
10:35pm: The first postal votes are in!
10:32pm:
Tonight we have @WillTaylor_BM @JamesHockadayBM and @GraceW_BM reporting from the election count. And @NickParford snapping away. Follow for updates #SloughElection— SloughWindsorExpress (@ExpressSeries) May 3, 2018
10:20pm: We are here! We will be updating the blog throughout the night to bring you the latest from the election count taking place at the Montem Leisure Centre.
