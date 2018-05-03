SITE INDEX

    • LIVE: Slough Borough Council elections

    Express reporting team

    12:30pm: Still waiting. But can confirm the cafe serves nice coffees and slush puppies 

    12:15pm: Not much to update here. We're still waiting for these votes.....

    11:40pm: We've just been told that all but one box currently here have been verified, but we're still waiting on some votes. But some arrived late this evening and it will be at least another 30 minutes until verification can be announced. Counting can't begin until verification is complete. 

    Time for a cuppa 

    11:27pm: Slough MP Tan Dhesi has entered the building. 

    He says he is ‘quietly confident that we will win and I’m sure that the Slough electorate... will bestow their trust in our brilliant set of candidates’. Says Labour had a ‘strong campaign’ and is ‘grateful’ for Labour members campaigning

    11.22: You can find out who is standing here

    https://www.sloughexpress.co.uk/gallery/slough/129969/find-out-who-s-standing-in-the-slough-borough-council-elections.html 

    11:04pm: It's all smiles from council leader James Swindlehurst....but it is only 11pm 

    11:00pm: 

    10:55: And a picture of Rob Anderson with his clipboard 

    10:52: Reporter James Hockaday has spoken to Conservative Group leader Wayne Strutton.....

    10:43: And the first ballot box is in! 

    10.40pm: Here is an action shot of some counting 

    10:35pm: The first postal votes are in! 

    10:32pm: 

    10:20pm: We are here! We will be updating the blog throughout the night to bring you the latest from the election count taking place at the Montem Leisure Centre. 

