Drug related warrants lead to four arrests

Three men and a woman have been arrested following a series of drug warrants executed across the town.

On Tuesday, April 24, Wednesday, April 25 and Thursday, April 26 officers from Thames Valley Police arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and handling stolen goods, and one man on suspicion of possession of firearms and possession with intent to supply.

All have been released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Andy Penrith, of the Investigation Hub based at Slough police station, said: “We are committed to tackling drug supply in Slough, as part of our ongoing Stronghold campaign which aims to work in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime.

“Drug dealing and theft will not be tolerated.

“We would ask anyone who is aware of drug dealing or other offences in their community to please report it to us on our non-emergency number 101 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”